You may be able to see something tonight only one in a million have seen

As part of Science Week, Astronomy Ireland will be setting up some of the most powerful telescopes in Ireland to look at a very rare sight in the night skies.

The telescopes will be gathered at Astronomy Ireland's Headquarters, just off the M50, at 8pm tonight to give people a chance to look at the planet Uranus.

They reckon that as few as one in a million people have ever seen the planet through a telescope.

If the typical Irish weather scuppers their plans, they will still be giving a talk all about Uranus and its 27 moons.

To whet your appetite for it, here are some facts about the planet, as supplied by Astronomy Ireland: Uranus is a huge planet 50,724 km across - that's four times wider than Earth.

It does not have a solid surface, its atmosphere just gets thicker and thicker as you go down from the cloud tops.

Uranus was the first planet discovered by telescope in 1781. It was not known to the ancient astronomers.

It is roughly 20 times further from the Sun than the Earth so it is extremely cold, around - 200 degrees Celsius.

You need at least binoculars to see Uranus despite its huge size. This is due to its vast distance from Earth 2,850 million km (1,800 million miles) tonight.

The telescopes at the Uranus Watch will cut this distance down dramatically and show the planet as a small greenish disk, a sight that less than one in a million earthlings have ever seen.

Only one spacecraft has ever visited Uranus, Voyager 2 in 1986, and there are currently no plans to send spacecraft to Uranus.

There is a lot of methane in Uranus' atmosphere which gives it a slight greenish colour.

Uranus has 27 moons named after characters from the works of William Shakespeare and Alexander Pope. The largest is Titania with a diameter of 1578km (our Moon is 3476km wide).

Happy viewing!