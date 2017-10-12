Work to begin on Metro North rail line in 2021

The Government has announced that work will begin on Dublin's new Metro North rail line in 2021 and is due to open six years later.

The long-awaited link up between Swords and the city centre is part of a €7.5bn investment programme.

Mark Gleeson from Rail Users Ireland has welcomed the news, but fears costs could spiral.

"The figures depend on what the cost of the actual final plan is going to be,

"There are variable costs in terms of land, the price of land is increasing rapidly at the moment in Dublin,

"And also previous plans … may not be valid, as land that was required for Metro North may have been built on."