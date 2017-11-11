Woman in her 70s in hospital after fending off robber in Dublin

An elderly woman is in hospital after fighting off a man who tried to rob her in Sandymount, Dublin, last night.

The woman, who is in her 70s, was approached by a man thought to be in his early 20s at a bus stop on Newgrove Avenue shortly before 7pm last night.

He tried to take her handbag, but after a struggle he made off empty handed.

However, the woman sustained a number of injuries and was taken to St Vincents Hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not life threatening.

Gardaí in Irishtown are keen to speak to anyone who may have been at the bus stop on Newgrove Avenue last night or anyone with information to contact Irishtown Garda Station 01 6669600, The Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.