Woman dies following crash in Kildare

A 36-year-old woman has died this evening following a collision in Cellbridge, Co Kildare.



The crash which happened on Thursday, December 28, 2017, involved a car and a truck and occurred on the Newtown Road.



The woman was taken to Naas General Hospital with serious injuries and pronounced dead this evening.



No other injuries have been reported.



Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information about the crash to come forward or contact Leixlip Garda Station at 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.



