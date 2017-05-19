Woman and three children escape Co Antrim petrol bomb attack

A woman and three children have escaped injury after a petrol bomb attack in Co Antrim.

The woman was awoken by a loud bang at about 4.35am on Friday.

When she went downstairs she saw smoke, flames and broken glass at the door of her Ballydonaghy Meadows home in Crumlin, the PSNI said.

Detective Chief Inspector Dunny McCubbin said: "The woman fled from the house with her children aged 15, 11 and six.

"While no-one was injured during this incident, there could have been serious consequences.

"Extensive damage was caused to the door of the property."

Sinn Fein Westminster candidate Declan Kearney said it was a mindless attack.

He said: "Those behind this attack have shown complete disregard for the lives of the occupants and the safety of other residents in the street.

"The sooner those responsible are taken off our streets the better."