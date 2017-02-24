Woman and child rescued from Dublin house-fire
A woman and child have been rescued from a house-fire in Dublin this morning.
The alarm was raised shortly before 6am.
Four fire tenders were needed to bring the blaze under control, at the three-storey building on the North Circular Road.
Gardaí say no one was hurt.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
NCR 0515: Firefighters rescued 2 people after a fire on 2nd floor. 15 residents evacuated. Never delay if you hear a fire alarm #Dublin pic.twitter.com/OAaQdvegBV— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) February 24, 2017
