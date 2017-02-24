Woman and child rescued from Dublin house-fire

A woman and child have been rescued from a house-fire in Dublin this morning.

The alarm was raised shortly before 6am.

Four fire tenders were needed to bring the blaze under control, at the three-storey building on the North Circular Road.

Gardaí say no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.
KEYWORDS: dublin, fire, rescue

 

