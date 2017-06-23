Witness 'saw woman put machine gun in gym bag', murder trial hears

A man has told a Dublin murder trial that he saw a woman put a small machine gun in a gym bag as she ran from the scene.

It is the prosecution’s case that Christopher McDonald from East Wall in Dublin murdered Keith Walker in June 2015 while dressed as a woman.

Mr McDonald, aged 34, denies the charge.

Eugene Giles was on his way to work when he saw a woman standing outside Blanchardstown Pigeon Club with long black hair and big rounded sunglasses.

A short time later, he said he heard what he thought were firecrackers and people screaming that someone had been shot.

He said he then saw the person putting a machine gun into a big holdall bag before sprinting away from the club.

The prosecution believes Keith Walker was shot 18 times by the accused Christopher McDonald and that he was dressed as a woman at the time.

Mr Walker was dropping some pigeons off for his friend Jason O’Connor who had to be restrained when he charged the dock earlier this week.

In his statement read out in court today, he said he was shocked and totally devastated when he heard his friend was dead.

He described him as a "decent fellow".