Wicklow woman wants to treat 'best family in the world' with €40k scratch card present from her sister

A Wicklow woman has bagged herself €40,000 from a scratch card she got as a present to celebrate her new job.

Ciara Moore was given the €3 scratch card by her sister, Áine, who had put it in a good luck card when she started her new job as a childcare professional.

Ciara, from Grangecon in Co. Wicklow, collected her winnings from the the National Lottery with her sister and their extended family yesterday.

The 22-year-old said: "I started a new job on Monday and the night before, my lovely sister Áine handed me a good luck card with a scratch card inside. Little did I know how lucky it would be."

The Money Multiplier 10X scratch card was bought at the Topaz Deerpark Service Station on the Dublin Road in Carlow Town.

Ciara Moore (right) and her sister Áine who gifted her the winning €3 scratch card, in the National Lottery Winners’ Room yesterday.

Ciara said: "There’s only two things that I really need - an upgrade to my car and a family holiday in the next couple of months and then I’ll be happy.

"I have the best family in the world so I’ll definitely have to treat them, especially my sister Áine seeing as how she bought me the ticket."

Also, a West Cork woman left National Lottery HQ €30,000 richer after winning big on an All Cash Tripler scratch card.

Her husband bought her the scratch card at the Maxol Mace shop in, Ballincollig, Co. Cork, last week.

She said: "I didn’t scratch it until the next day and could not believe my eyes when I saw I had won €30,000.

"Top of the list is a holiday to Spain where a family member lives. We had planned to go anyway but now we can upgrade and book a nice hotel."