The head of the Department of Social Protection has admitted their €163,000 welfare cheats campaign was a mistake.

Adverts saying "Welfare cheats cheat us all" were put on the sides of buses and across media outlets.

The issue was raised by Deputy David David Cullinane today.

Secretary General of the Department of Social Protection John McKeon admitted it was the wrong way to approach the issue.

"Putting the word ’cheat’ beside the word ’welfare’... I think we’ve learned from that. In retrospect I believe it was a mistake," he said

"I think, to be fair, at the time you take the best advice from professional advisors in advertising and marketing and communications companies. You take their advice and you run with it."