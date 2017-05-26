Weather for the weekend

Tonight

If you plan on going out tonight to kick off the weekend we wouldn't recommend any outdoor events.

Persistent rain is set to develop over the west and showers will extend northeastwards, along with some heavy and thundery bursts.

Tomorrow

Saturday morning will be the perfect chance to roll over for your second sleep as a cloudy start will bring rain in many places, with the chance of heavy showers and thunder.

Munster will see some brighter weather in the afternoon and this will extend north throughout the day.

Highest temperatures will reach between 15 and 20 degrees, with the west remaining cool.

Sunday

Sunday will be a day for the outdoors. Sunny spells are expected across the country with highs of 15 to 20 degrees again.

A little cloud cover is expected in the afternoon and evening and the chance of scattered showers over Leinster and Munster.

Drive carefully Sunday night as fog patches are expected.
