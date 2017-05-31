WATCH: Enda Kenny is taking leaders questions - for the last time?
Enda Kenny taking leaders questions this morning.
The agency last night confirmed that over 50 people - including four children - suffered severe food poisoning.
A report by the Law Reform Commission has suggested removing the 'moral duty' to provide for children.
Two of the aerial attack victims required medical treatment.
A woman who has issued 24 separate cases in the High Court since 1999 has been banned from taking any new cases against various State parties or judges in the High Court unless she gets permission from that court.
A medical intern who sent photos of a seriously-ill patient to a doctor-on-call was following instructions, an inquest heard.
Images have emerged of the body of a dolphin being thrown around in a student apartment complex in Cork earlier this week, writes Denise O'Donoghue.
A man who raped his step-daughter 64 times over a seven-year period has been sentenced to 12 years with the final two years suspended.
A man has been charged with the murder of a couple in their own home.
