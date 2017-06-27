Watch: Controversial Judicial Appointments Bill being debated in Dáil

The first debate on the Judicial Appointments Commission Bill 2017 which is designed to overhaul current nomination system and sets up a new body with a majority of lay people to nominate new judges is being held in the Dáil tonight.

Judges fiercely oppose the bill and their view is supported by many on the opposition benches.

