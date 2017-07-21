Virtual reality headsets for patients at St James Hospital

St James Hospital is to become the first health care facility in Ireland to provide virtual reality headsets for patients.

The pilot project is being introduced at its residential care unit at Hollybrook Lodge to give patients new experiences.

The virtual activities include canoeing down a river, walking with penguins or taking a hot air balloon ride.

It is being explored as a possible method in helping those with early stage dementia.

