Varadkar: ’Time has come to allow Irish people have their say’ on abortion

By Juno McEnroe, Political Correspondent, Brussels

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said it is time the Irish people had their say on abortion.

Speaking in Brussels this afternoon while arriving at an EU summit, he said the government would now consider the outcome of an Oireachtas Committee recommendation to allow abortions for pregnancies up to 12 weeks.

However, Mr Varadkar stopped short of saying what the government’s position would be in next year’s referendum and whether it would campaign for a certain view.

“Both I and members of the government are going to spend the Christmas period understanding that [the report].

"We will then have a meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party in early January where I’ll hear the views of the Fine Gael party and after that there will be a debate in the Dail and the government will discuss it.

“This a decision for the Irish people and I believe the time has come to allow Irish people have their say on this issue."

Mr Varadkar has previously expressed reservations about the Eighth Amendment, the Constitutional protection given to the unborn.

While Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, the two biggest parties, say their TDs will be given a free vote or position on the issue, the government will come under pressure in the coming days to say whether or not ministers and the Taoiseach agree with the committee recommendations.

Mr Varadkar said the committee would publish its report next week but that it was important that debate on society on the issue was "respectful" ahead of next year’s vote.