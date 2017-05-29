Varadkar denies reports that he turned down opportunity to stay on as Minister for Health

Leo Varadkar has denied reports that he turned down the opportunity to stay on as Minister for Health.

It is after a newspaper report suggested Enda Kenny had offered him the role after last year's election, only to be turned down.

Varadkar says he did have a discussion with the Taoiseach about the needs of the Department of Health.

He told Shannonside-Northern Sound that nobody gets to pick and choose their cabinet job.

"Well first of all, I've never had the opportunity to choose which department I've served in, that's something that's assigned to you by the Taoiseach," he said.