Varadkar and Martin neck and neck on leadership satisfaction ratings

Leo Varadkar and Micheal Martin are neck and neck in the latest opinion poll in terms of leadership satisfaction ratings.

The latest ’B and A’ poll for the Sunday Times shows the Taoiseach is up one with Martin losing three points, both now holding 50 percent.

When it comes to the parties, Fianna Fail has closed the gap opened up by Fine Gael last month - cutting their lead in half from eight points to four with Fine Gael on 31%, down two percentage points and Fianna Fáil gaining two points to 27%. The poll was carried out a month ago.

Sinn Fein are unchanged at 19 percent, Labour down one to four percent and Independents up two to 12 percent.