Vandalism issues continue in south Dublin playground despite CCTV
03/09/2017 - 16:13:48Back to Ireland Home
A south Dublin community is being given a bad name after numerous vandalism incidents.
Balgaddy playground has been victim once again this week as a fire was lit under a climbing frame.
€20,000 was recently invested to upgrade a CCTV system in the area.
Mark Ward, a local Sinn Féin councillor in the locality, said: "Balgaddy is a young, thriving community, the vast majority of people who are there just want to get on with their lives."
"They have a really good community spirit and the likes of this only gives the whole area a bad name," he added.
Posts on social media from earlier in the year show that this is an ongoing issue.
Join the conversation - comment here