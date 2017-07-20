UPDATE: Missing person Muriel Hughes located safe and well

Gardaí in Tullamore are seeking the publics help in tracing the whereabout of 45-year-old Muriel Hughes.

Muriel was last seen on the Clonminch Road in Tullamore in the early hours of Thursday morning.

She was heading in the direction of the town.

Muriel is described as being 5ft 6in tall with short brown hair, last seen wearing a light blue hoody and dark tracksuit pants.

Gardaí and family are concerned for Muriel and are asking anyone who may have seen Muriel or who can assist in locating her to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 - 9327600, The Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.