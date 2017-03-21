Unite’s Jimmy Kelly calls on Enda Kenny to get Ibrahim Halawa home

Pressure is mounting on the Taoiseach to get Ibrahim Halawa home to Ireland.

The Dubliner is said to be critically ill in an Egyptian jail where he has been held without trial since 2013.

His family said his spirits are broken and they are increasingly concerned for his well-being.

Unite trade union's Jimmy Kelly said Ibrahim's case highlights real concerns about the safety of Irish citizens abroad.

“We have got to always defend the right to demonstrate and the right to protest. Any of us could find ourselves in this situation, any Irish citizen.

“It’s become intolerable,” he added, referred to Halawa’s circumstances. “The (court) dates keep being postponed, 19 times it has been postponed.

“The Taoiseach has to stand up and demand that the Egyptian authorities release Ibrahim and let him return to Ireland.”