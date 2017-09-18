Unions who voted against new public sector pay deal will not benefit from it, says Finance Minister

A vote at the Irish Congress of Trade Unions has gone in favour of the new public service pay agreement.

Leo Varadkar and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe thanked the Irish Congress of Trade Unions for endorsing the extension to Lansdowne Road Agreement.

However, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says the INTO, TUI and Unite - who voted against the deal – will not benefit from the new agreement.

“The benefits in this agreement will be made available to those who are inside the agreement,” he said.

“I and the Government have upheld that principle in relation to the Lansdowne Road Agreement, and we will continue to uphold it in relation to this new agreement.”