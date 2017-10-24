Ulster Bank set to face questions over tracker mortgage scandal

Ulster Bank and AIB are the latest mortgage-lenders to face questions over the tracker mortgage scandal.

Ulster Bank's exectutives are set to meet with Finance Minister, Pascal Donoghue later today.

Delegations from Bank of Ireland, KBC and Permanent TSB met Mr Donoghue yesterday.

Amid growing public anger, they are being asked to explain how they are dealing with the issue, and how they plan to compensate customers who were wrongly taken off tracker mortgages.

The Central Bank Governor Phillip Lane says he hopes the majority of those affected will be repaid by Christmas - but details of compensation have not been revealed.