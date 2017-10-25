UCD Student Union president faces impeachment referendum

Students at UCD will be going to the polls over the next two days to vote in an impeachment referendum.

Student Union president Katie Ascough is facing the vote after information regarding access to abortion was removed from a student guide.

Ms Ascough, who is openly pro-life, claims she took out the information after legal advice.

"There are people who believe that the decision was made due to her personal belief and who see this as her being unable to separate her belief from her position," said University Observer Editor Aoife Hardesty.

"There are people who belie she shouldn't have had a part in anything to do with the abortion information as she had promised to delegate that issue," she said.