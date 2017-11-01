Two women "very badly shaken" after shots fired at Derry home

Two women have been left "very badly shaken" after shots were fired at a home in Derry last night.

It happened in the Racecourse Park area at around 6.30pm.

Local Councillor, Sharon Duffy told Q Radio it's lucky no-one was hurt.

She said: "We had children out all over the citry dressed up, knocking on doors, getting sweets, there was a great atmosphere.

"Everybody was in great form and there is no way this reflects this community."