Two women "very badly shaken" after shots fired at Derry home
Two women have been left "very badly shaken" after shots were fired at a home in Derry last night.
It happened in the Racecourse Park area at around 6.30pm.
Local Councillor, Sharon Duffy told Q Radio it's lucky no-one was hurt.
She said: "We had children out all over the citry dressed up, knocking on doors, getting sweets, there was a great atmosphere.
"Everybody was in great form and there is no way this reflects this community."
