Two women arrested today in relation to fatal stabbing of Reece Cullen (16) released without charge

The two women detained at Tallaght Garda Station in relation to the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Reece Cullen at Kilclare Crescent, Tallaght on January 5 2017, have been released from custody.

The scene of Reece Cullen's murder earlier this year

They were released without charge this afternoon and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The two women were arrested in the Tallaght area this morning after 7a.m. and were both detained at Tallaght Garda station pursuant to the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939/98.

Reece Cullen was 16 when he was stabbed in the heart while on the phone to his girlfriend.

Emergency services were notified by a neighbour who discovered the teenager bleeding heavily in the corridor of the house.

Reece was taken to Tallaght Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The teenager had recently lost his mother, Ann Marie Cullen, who died in September 2016.

A 29-year-old woman was previously arrested in connection with the case but was later released without charge.

A 14-year-old boy was questioned by detectives in the wake of the killing, after he went to Tallaght Garda Station with his mother.