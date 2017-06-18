Two pedestrians injured in hit-and-run in Carlow

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a hit-and-run in the Urglin Rutland area of Carlow Town.

The incident occurred around 8.20pm yesterday evening when two pedestrians were struck by a 4x4 vehicle while out walking on the local road.

The driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene.

A 59-year-old man was seriously injured in the incident while a 23-year-old woman sustained minor injuries.

Their injuries are described as non-life threatening

Both were taken to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station 059-9136620 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.