Two men charged after loaded gun found in Ballyfermot
Two men who were arrested after a loaded gun was found in Ballyfermot in Dublin last Monday have been charged in connection with the incident.
A van was stopped on the Kylemore Road by the Emergency Response Unit and a firearm was recovered.
The two men aged 34 and 38 were brought to Crumlin Garda Station for questioning.
They will appear before court on Monday morning.
