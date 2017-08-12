Two men charged after loaded gun found in Ballyfermot

Two men who were arrested after a loaded gun was found in Ballyfermot in Dublin last Monday have been charged in connection with the incident.

A van was stopped on the Kylemore Road by the Emergency Response Unit and a firearm was recovered.

The two men aged 34 and 38 were brought to Crumlin Garda Station for questioning.

They will appear before court on Monday morning.

Garda Emergency Response Unit

