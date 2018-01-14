Two men avoid injury in gun attack on house in Co Down

Two men have escaped injury after shots were fired at a house.

Police said the gun attack took place shortly before 7am at a home in the Castleview area of Killyleagh, Co Down.

Two men aged 25 and 39 and a 21-year-old were arrested in connection with the shooting.

The PSNI said two men who were in the house at the time of the incident were not injured but left very badly shaken.

Detectives appealed for witnesses or anyone who noticed any suspicious people or activity near the house from 5.30am or 6.00am.