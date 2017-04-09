Two men arrested in connection with shooting of 77-year-old woman released

Two men arrested in connection with the shooting of a 77-year-old woman at her home in south Dublin have been released without charge.

The pensioner was shot in the leg when she answered her door on Oliver Plunkett Avenue in Monkstown on Thursday night.

The suspects, aged 29 and 31, were being questioned at Dún Laoghaire Garda Station.

They have now been released and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.