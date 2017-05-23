Two men arrested in connection with money laundering offences in Dublin

Two men have been arrested in connection with money laundering offences in Dublin.

Investigations into invoice redirection fraud found a European based company was induced to sending a VAT payment to the bank account of an individual instead of its true recipient.

It is believed the database of the company had been the target of a malware attack.

In excess of €900,000 was recovered before it could be dissipated.

The men aged 31 and 67 are being held at Blanchardstown Garda station.
