Two men arrested after cash in transit robbery in Meath 7 months ago

Two men in their 30s have been arrested after a cash in transit robbery in Oldcastle in Co Meath 7 months ago.

On May 24, a black car pulled up along side a cash van at the bank in the square in the town and a man wearing a balaclava threatened the driver before making with the cash box.

The car was found partially burned out at Stoney Road in Oldcastle a short time later.

This morning Gardaí from Kells assisted by members from Operation Delivery and the Special Task Force searched two locations in the Greater Dublin Area.

Two men in their in their 30s were arrested - they are being held at Kells Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice act.