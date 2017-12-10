Two men and a woman charged in connection with drugs seizures in Cork and Kerry

Three people arrested in connection with drug seizures in Cork and Kerry on Friday are due to appear in court this week.

Two men and a woman were arrested during an operation in Cork and Kerry on Friday evening when officers seized around €140,000 worth of cannabis herb.

In a follow-up search of the home of one of the suspects Gardaí seized around €10,000 worth of cocaine.

The men in their 30s and 40s and the woman aged in her 40s have been released on bail and are due to appear before Mallow District Court on Tuesday.