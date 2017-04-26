Two men, aged 71 and 30, due in court after Shannon Airport security breach

Two men are due to appear in court today following an alleged incident of criminal damage at Shannon Airport last night, writes Pat Flynn.

It is understood that the pair, aged 71 and 30, breached the airport perimeter and approached a US military aircraft on which they painted a number of slogans.

The incident happened at around 10.30pm.

The men were intercepted and detained by Gardaí while members of the Defence Forces were also on security duty at the airport at the time.

The men were arrested and taken to Shannon Garda Station for questioning.

Gardaí have confirmed that two men will appear before Ennis District Court later today to face charges of alleged criminal damage.

A spokesman also confirmed that no other damage was caused to the plane was which was due to depart Shannon this morning.

US military aircraft and airport property have previously been targeted by peace activists using red paint.

In an incident last year, a red cross was painted on the runway at Shannon while slogans were also painted on an airport building. On that occasion, two men were arrested before they could reach any aircraft.

Anti-war groups remain opposed to the US military’s use of the airport as a refuelling stop and continue to hold monthly peace vigils at the airport.