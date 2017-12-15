Two arrested as Gardaí find €370k worth of drugs in Dublin house raid

Gardaí have seized around €370,000 worth of drugs in a raid on a house in Dublin yesterday.

Officers from the Tallaght Drugs unit searched a house and a car at Russell Green in Tallaght and found around €363,300 worth of heroin.

They also found around €8,600 worth of sleeping tablets, Zopiclone.

They arrested two men, aged 31 and 24, who are being held at Tallaght Garda station under the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.