Two arrested as Gardaí find €370k worth of drugs in Dublin house raid
15/12/2017 - 11:04:18Back to Ireland Home
Gardaí have seized around €370,000 worth of drugs in a raid on a house in Dublin yesterday.
Officers from the Tallaght Drugs unit searched a house and a car at Russell Green in Tallaght and found around €363,300 worth of heroin.
They also found around €8,600 worth of sleeping tablets, Zopiclone.
They arrested two men, aged 31 and 24, who are being held at Tallaght Garda station under the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.