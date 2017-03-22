Two arrested after high speed chase in Clare

Two men have been arrested after they crashed a stolen car in a housing estate in Co Clare this afternoon, writes Patrick Flynn.

Gardaí in Ennis had received several reports from members of the public that a car was driving dangerously in the vicinity of the town.

Garda patrol cars were sent to locate the vehicle which is understood to have been stolen yesterday in west Clare.

When gardaí attempted to stop the car, the driver failed to comply and sped away.

A chase ensued and the vehicle turned off the main Ennis to Tulla road and into a housing estate not the outskirts of Ennis.

The car crashed out of control and over a ditch at the end of the a road in estate.

Gardaí were quickly on the scene and two men were apprehended.

They were arrested and taken to Ennis Garda Station where they are being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The car was searched at the scene before it was removed on a recovery truck for a technical examination.

Gardaí from Ennis are investigating the incident.