Trolley Watch sees big rise in 24 hours of patients waiting to be admitted

The number of people waiting to be admitted to hospital has jumped by almost 70 in a single day, according to the latest report from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

Yesterday, the Trolley Watch report from the INMO showed there were 387 people waiting in emergency departments and overflow wards around the country.

Today has seen that number rise to 456.

University Hospital Galway is the most overcrowded with 47 people waiting to be admitted, while Cork University Hospital is next with 35 people in need of a bed.

The Mercy University Hospital in Cork and the Midlands Regional Hospital in Mullingar both have 32 patients awaiting hospital beds.