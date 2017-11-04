Trinity conference to discuss corruption, concussion, and mental health in sport

A conference at Trinity College in Dublin today will shine a spotlight on ethics in sport.

Today's topics will include problems with corruption, concussion, and mental health.

Among the speakers are former Hurler of the Year, Galway's Joe Canning, as well as broadcaster, author and therapist Gareth O'Callaghan.

Following his own struggles with mental health Gareth became a therapist himself, to help others in a similar situation.

"I think there's a myth that sportspeople are invincible to mental health issues," he said.

"I think that when we look at some of the great sports players that we have, we have some of the greatest in the world, the tendency is to make the mistake and think that they're beyond issues that can affect them, like they affect the rest of us, who wouldn't be as primed and as healthily and as disciplined and as talented as them."