Trinity College granted permission to host tourists during summer
19/10/2017 - 08:01:56Back to Ireland Home
Trinity College has been given permission to host tourists in its students halls during summer time.
Despite objections, Dublin City Council approved changes to planning rules which will also mean any third-level student can apply to live in its Halls of Residence.
One couple living near the college's Dartry residence said they could see right into the window of students' rooms.
They claimed "nothing was left to the imagination - not dissimilar to a reality TV show".
Join the conversation - comment here