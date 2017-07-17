Tributes paid to 'true gentleman' father-of-three killed in attack on Dublin street

The father-of-three killed in a street attack has been described as "one of the nicest and most genuine people anyone could meet".

Dermot Byrne, 56, was conscious when he was discovered at about 3am on Sunday morning after being seriously beaten on North Street in Swords, Co Dublin.

Despite the efforts of emergency services and paramedics he died at the scene.

Mr Byrne, from Swords, was a well-known pool player and gardaí are treating his death as murder.

The Irish Blackball Association, which organises tournaments and runs the sport in the Republic of Ireland, posted the tribute on its Facebook page saying: "The Irish Pool World has lost one of its own.

"The Irish Blackball Association on behalf of every player who has ever met Dermot wish to convey their deepest sympathies to his family on this most tragic loss.

"Dermot will be missed by everyone he met.

"He was one of the nicest and most genuine people anyone could wish to meet. A true gentleman who never had a cross word with any soul.

"Rest in peace my friend."



A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with Mr Byrne's death.

Forensic and technical examinations were carried out in the area where the dead man was found at steps leading to the back of the Fingal Community College.

North Street was closed for several hours from the junction with Seatown Road to the Carnegie Court apartments.

Gardaí appealed for witnesses who may have been in or around North Street between 1.30am and 3am or anyone with dashcam footage of the road at those times.

Garda forensics at the scene of the attack yesterday. Pic: Rollingnews.ie

Darragh O'Brien, Fianna Fáil TD for Dublin Fingal, said his thoughts and prayers were with the family and friends of the victim.

"This is a very tragic incident, and while the full details of what happened aren't yet known, we all need to look after our friends on nights out," he said.