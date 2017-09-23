Traffic delays blamed after Dublin Half-Marathon starts an hour late

Organisers of the Dublin Half-Marathon have apologised over a delay to starting times this morning.

The first race was due to begin at 9am but did not get underway until 10am, due to traffic delays.

People got in touch with the race's organisers on social media, explaining how they had missed the race entirely or were late because of bad traffic.

Fingal County Council have also released a statement, saying they will be participating in a "post-event traffic management review".