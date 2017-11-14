Trade union Mandate bids to get rid of zero hour contracts

One of the country's biggest trade unions will launch its latest bid later to get rid of zero hours contracts.

Mandate claims more than 100,000 workers are employed using them.

The union has now written a charter that bosses can follow to give staff security over their hours and incomes.

But Deputy Editor of The Times John Walsh says it's not a big problem here.

He said: "In Britain it found that zero hour contracts were very prevalent, the debate shifted here and the assumption was that they were also very prevalent in Ireland but they're not ."