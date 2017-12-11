'Total gridlock' in Dublin with new Luas green line disrupting traffic
Delays still remain in Dublin city centre following the first rush hour with the new Luas green line extension.
Passengers on trams and buses have complained of total gridlock on the north quays and around College Green.
Many say they are optimistic the service will be fantastic once the teething issues are sorted out.
But some passengers disembarking this morning were feeling frustrated.
Luas working well I hear.— Lactose and tolerant (@vitaminsludge) December 11, 2017
Come here, was it named Luas Cross City because they knew if would make Dublin commuters really angry? #LuasCrossCity— Colm Tobin (@colmtobin) December 11, 2017
Got the luas from Marlboro to Dawson Street and no bother. It’s it’s first day- bound to be glitches. Signaling will have to be worked out & the deluge of car drivers need to adapt too #LuasCrossCity— Allan (@cranner01) December 11, 2017
1st Class spotted their first @Luas @LuasCrossCity tram on #DominickStreet on their way to the @dubcilib Ilac library this morning. pic.twitter.com/4dSVACt1cK— St. Mary's Primary (@stmarysdorsetst) December 11, 2017
