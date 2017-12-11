'Total gridlock' in Dublin with new Luas green line disrupting traffic

Delays still remain in Dublin city centre following the first rush hour with the new Luas green line extension.

Passengers on trams and buses have complained of total gridlock on the north quays and around College Green.

Many say they are optimistic the service will be fantastic once the teething issues are sorted out.

But some passengers disembarking this morning were feeling frustrated.
