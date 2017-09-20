Tonight's Lotto number are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth almost €2.4 million.

Saturday's draw is now worth an estimated €3 million.

There was also no winner in tonight's Lotto Plus 1 and Plus 2 draws.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, September 20, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 2
    • 8
    • 12
    • 19
    • 23
    • 25
    • 1



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 22
    • 36
    • 26



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,383,060

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 33,000 players won prizes

    • 3
    • 11
    • 14
    • 24
    • 30
    • 35
    • 12



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 5
    • 23
    • 32
    • 36
    • 38
    • 47
    • 19



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize

    • 4
    • 11
    • 13
    • 20
    • 21
    • 22
    • 47



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 11
    • 14
    • 24
    • 30
    • 35
    • 12



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 23
    • 32
    • 36
    • 38
    • 47
    • 19



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 11
    • 13
    • 20
    • 21
    • 22
    • 47



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 19
    • 22
    • 27
    • 30
    • 33
    • 38
    • 7



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 8
    • 9
    • 11
    • 15
    • 26
    • 29
    • 14



