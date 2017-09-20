Tonight's Lotto number are in...
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth almost €2.4 million.
Saturday's draw is now worth an estimated €3 million.
There was also no winner in tonight's Lotto Plus 1 and Plus 2 draws.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 2
- 8
- 12
- 19
- 23
- 25
- 1
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 3
- 12
- 13
- 16
- 22
- 36
- 26
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,383,060
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 33,000 players won prizes
- 3
- 11
- 14
- 24
- 30
- 35
- 12
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 5
- 23
- 32
- 36
- 38
- 47
- 19
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize
- 4
- 11
- 13
- 20
- 21
- 22
- 47
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 11
- 14
- 24
- 30
- 35
- 12
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 5
- 23
- 32
- 36
- 38
- 47
- 19
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 4
- 11
- 13
- 20
- 21
- 22
- 47
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 19
- 22
- 27
- 30
- 33
- 38
- 7
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 8
- 9
- 11
- 15
- 26
- 29
- 14
