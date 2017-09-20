Tonight's Lotto number are in...

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of skeletal remains washed up on the sea shore in Co Clare this afternoon.

A Roscommon woman who won €25,000 on a scratch card in August has today won a further €500,000.

A Dublin woman has said her autistic son is now homeless in hospital because the HSE have not housed him in residential care.

Gardaí have arrested a male who had false insurance, tax and NCT discs.

The man who died following a farming accident in Co Wexford has been named locally as Martin Keogh Jnr.

Latest: The 28-year-old man shot dead in CityWest in Dublin last night has been named as John Gibson.

Party celebrants could soon be faced with a fine if they launch balloons into the air in Co Cork, writes Sean O’Riordan of the Irish Examiner.