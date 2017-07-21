Three women dead in early morning crash in Co Louth

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road collision after three women were killed this morning.

A three car collision occurred on the south Aclint Bridge, Ardee in Co Louth around 1am this morning.

A female driver aged 39 and two female passengers aged 37 and 69 have been killed.

Two males are seriously injured and have been removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

The N2 is closed between Ardee and Aclint Bridge to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and will remain closed for the day.

Diversions are in place but Gardaí are asking motorists using the M1 to divert at Junction 17 for Castleblayney.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Ardee Garda Station 041 6871130, The Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.