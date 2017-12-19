Three winners visit Lotto HQ to collect prizes before Christmas

A Kildare couple got into the Christmas spirit early today by claiming a prize of €500,000 from the EuroMillions Plus draw from last Friday.

The delighted husband and wife syndicate were amongst three National Lottery prize winners who visited the iconic Winners Room today to get Christmas off in style by claiming prizes totalling over €970,000.

The happy Kildare husband revealed how he learned of the couple’s good fortune last Saturday after running errands, walking the family dog, and taking an hour-long nap.

After his well-deserved sleep he checked the news on his phone and saw media articles saying that the winning EuroMillions Plus ticket from Friday’s draw was sold in the Tesco store on the Maynooth Road in Celbridge, where he bought his Quick Pick the day before.

"I reached for my coat pocket, sat back down and checked the numbers. I closed my eyes again and double checked. I genuinely believed I was still asleep and dreaming. It was the most surreal moment," he said.

"We cannot believe it and obviously we’re thrilled. We are going to bring the children on a nice holiday in the New Year."

Also collecting an early Christmas bonus at National Lottery headquarters today were another husband and wife team from Co. Tipperary who scooped the €250,000 top prize on a Money Multiplier 40X scratch card.

The happy couple, who were joined in the Winners’ Room by their family and friends, vowed to have the best Christmas ever by sharing their winnings with their children.

“We just can’t believe it. I always treat myself to two scratch cards every weekend but I never expected to win anything like this, especially the week before Christmas,” said the Tipperary woman.

The lucky €10 Money Multiplier 40X scratch card was purchased at the Post Office in Templemore, Co. Tipperary.

“It’s going to be a Christmas to remember, that’s for sure. The best thing about our scratch card win is that we don’t have to do any Christmas shopping for our children! Each of the kids will be getting their own special cheque on Christmas morning which will hopefully be put towards their own mortgage deposits,” she said.

And third through the doors was another Kildare winner to collect a cheque for €220,690 won on the Lotto Match 5 plus Bonus from November 11th. The dad purchased his Quick Pick ticket at Wards Service Station, Cooleragh, Coill Dubh, Naas, Co Kildare.

The winner said he has been so busy in work that he waited several weeks before making his claim. “It’s a lovely amount of money to win especially at this time of the year. I won’t be going mad I will put the money away for the moment but it will certainly be a very special Christmas,” he said.

Meanwhile, the National Lottery again appealed to players in Co. Meath to check their tickets to see if they are the winners of another EuroMillions Plus prize of €500,000 from the draw on Tuesday, September 26.

The winning ticket was sold at Kilmoon Service Station in Ashbourne. Players have 90 days to claim a prize but because of the Christmas holidays players have until close of business on December 28 to make their claim on this ticket.