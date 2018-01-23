Three weather warnings issued as Storm Georgina approaches Ireland

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange weather warning for the entire country today.

The wind warning, which is valid from a minute past midnight tonight until 5am tomorrow morning, warns of a depression, now named Storm Georgina, will track to the northwest of the country tonight.

#StormGeorgina has been named by @MetEireann and will bring strong #winds across Ireland through the early hours of Wednesday. Yellow warnings are also in force across the UK, stay #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/tHIWD0n6yq — Met Office (@metoffice) January 23, 2018

The national forecaster has warned of southwest winds gusting up to 120km/h.

A separate wind warning will come into effect at 9pm tonight.

The nationwide Status Yellow weather alert states that "southwest winds are expected to reach mean speeds of between 55 and 65 km/hr, gusting to 110 km/hr at times this evening and tonight.

#STORMGEORGINA

Overnight storm with gusts of n120kmh in exposed locations of Wexford, coastal Munster, Connacht and NW Ulster, elsewhere gusts of 80kmh to 110kmh. National advisory in place: ORANGE. pic.twitter.com/HXVxpnc8yW — ☀Metalert Ireland☀ (@MetAlertIreland) January 23, 2018

"Winds will be strongest in Western and Northwestern counties and along the Southeast coast, and may briefly exceed these values."

This warning will be in effect until 9am on Wednesday morning.

Introducing Storm Georgina. @metoffice and @MetEireann have named #stormgeorgina It means wet and windy weather for us Wednesday morning. Warning for #Pennine areas here: https://t.co/FCYmnQnRpc More details on @itvcalendar at 6. pic.twitter.com/66qnikBkbZ — Jon Mitchell (@JonMitchellITV) January 23, 2018

A third weather warning - a Status Yellow rainfall warning - will also come into effect tonight.

The alert, which applies to counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo and Clare has predicted rainfall totals of between 25-35mm in affected counties.

This warning applies from 10pm tonight until 10am tomorrow morning.

Windy 2NITE as storm Georgina tracks to NW of the country.SW winds will be strong to very strong&gusty with gale force winds for a time OVN with strong gales along coasts.Rain widespread&heavy for a time during the night with the risk of thunder&spot flooding,showery later.4-7°C. — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 23, 2018

- Digital desk