Three weather warnings issued as Storm Georgina approaches Ireland

Back to Weather Ireland Home

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange weather warning for the entire country today.

The wind warning, which is valid from a minute past midnight tonight until 5am tomorrow morning, warns of a depression, now named Storm Georgina, will track to the northwest of the country tonight.

The national forecaster has warned of southwest winds gusting up to 120km/h.

A separate wind warning will come into effect at 9pm tonight.

The nationwide Status Yellow weather alert states that "southwest winds are expected to reach mean speeds of between 55 and 65 km/hr, gusting to 110 km/hr at times this evening and tonight.

 

"Winds will be strongest in Western and Northwestern counties and along the Southeast coast, and may briefly exceed these values."

This warning will be in effect until 9am on Wednesday morning.

A third weather warning - a Status Yellow rainfall warning - will also come into effect tonight.

The alert, which applies to counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo and Clare has predicted rainfall totals of between 25-35mm in affected counties.

This warning applies from 10pm tonight until 10am tomorrow morning.

- Digital desk
KEYWORDS: Weather, Storm Georgina

 

By Ken Rooney

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland