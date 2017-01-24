Three men to appear in court following alleged human-trafficking operation

Three men will appear in court later after an alleged human-trafficking operation was detected at Dublin Airport.

Gardai believe two of the men - who are Aer Lingus staff members - were trying to help a third man enter the country without passing through immigration.

The three - aged 28, 56 and 61 - are currently being held at Ballymun, Swords and Coolock Garda stations.

Gardaí say they will appear before Dublin District Court this morning, charged in connection with immigration offences.