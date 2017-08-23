Three men threaten staff with knives, steal money from Dublin's 5-star Conrad Hotel

Gardaí are looking for three men who threatened staff and stole a sum of money from the five-star Conrad Hotel in Dublin overnight.

The three men were wearing balaclavas, and two were carrying knives.

They threatened staff in the Earlsfort Terrace hotel after entering the premises at about 1am, before making off with an undisclosed sum of money.

Gardaí in Pearse Street are investigating.

Gardaí have said they do not have details on the means of escape used by the raiders at this stage.

No one needed hospital treatment after the raid, gardaí have confirmed.

More to follow.