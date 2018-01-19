Three men charged in connection with Wicklow building site burglary

Three men have been charged in Wicklow in connection with theft offences.

The three men, aged 19, 34 and 43, were were arrested yesterday in Newtownmountkennedy.

They are due in court tomorrow at 10.30am.

Gardaí from the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau arrested the men following a burglarly at a building site.

Property including a number of tools were recovered.

They are currently detained at Bray Garda station under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 198

Investigations are ongoing.