Three men and one woman due to appear in court in connection with Cork drug seizure

Three men and a woman are due to appear at Bandon District Court tomorrow, charged over a drug seizure in Bantry, County Cork on Sunday night.

It follows an operation by the Drug Squad in which a sophisticated cocaine operation was discovered at a house in Dromleigh. 

Gardaí are understood to have discovered cocaine in the region of €100,000, which was being prepared to target the Christmas market in Cork. 
