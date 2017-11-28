Three men and one woman due to appear in court in connection with Cork drug seizure
Three men and a woman are due to appear at Bandon District Court tomorrow, charged over a drug seizure in Bantry, County Cork on Sunday night.
It follows an operation by the Drug Squad in which a sophisticated cocaine operation was discovered at a house in Dromleigh.
Gardaí are understood to have discovered cocaine in the region of €100,000, which was being prepared to target the Christmas market in Cork.