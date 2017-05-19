Three in hospital, one in a critical condition, after crash in Laois

Three people have been taken to hospital after a serious crash in Co Laois.

The accident involving two vehicles happened at around 10.10pm last night at Clonkeen, Portlaoise.

Both drivers - an 18 year old man and a woman in her 60s - were taken to Tullamore Hospital.

An 18-year-old female passenger was taken to Tallaght hospital in a critical condition.

The road remains closed for technical examination and local diversions are in place.